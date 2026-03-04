Poll: 57 Percent of Americans Want All Illegal Migrants Sent Home

Fifty-seven percent of Americans want all illegal migrants sent home, according to a Harvard Harris poll.

The 57 percent includes 54 percent of political independents and 79 percent of Republicans, but just 35 percent of Democrats, said the February 26-28 poll of 1,999 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

The majority support for mass deportations is notable because it remains strong amid massive resistance by pro-migration politicians, the Democrat establishment, the establishment media, and various pop-culture influencers.

The poll also showed 63 percent support for a draft law that would bar the award of commercial driver’s licenses to illegal migrants. Just 40 percent of Democrats favor the curbs.

The majority support for deportations coexists with swing voters’ dislike of the tough police tactics required to find and deport migrants amid fierce opposition from pro-migration activists.

For example, the poll showed that 55 percent oppose “hiring an additional 20,000 border patrol and ICE agents to conduct immigration raids and policing within different parts of the country.”

The Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice, however, are taking many steps to quietly deport migrants without the drama needed by Democrats and the media.

For example, the DHS is stepping up paperwork checks of businesses to see if they are hiring migrants. The Washington Post reported on March 2 that at least 100 migrants were recently fired from restaurants in D.C. after DHS officials reviewed the hiring records of 130 restaurants:

The first batch of … [DHS] letters went out on Feb. 12. They probably won’t be the last, said Becki Young, managing partner and immigration lawyer at Grossman Young & Hammond, a firm that represents three D.C. restaurants that received letters. “I think everybody’s going to get one eventually,” Young told The Post in an interview. “I think that it’s a rare restaurant that doesn’t have a single person on their roster with questionable documents.”

One restaurant had to fire 29 illegal migrant workers:

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, 11 days after receiving the HSI letter, the co-owner tallied his losses: 29 employees — line cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, servers, managers — sent him messages to say they would no longer be working at his well-regarded restaurant. As he spoke on the phone, a manager in the background was arranging interviews in a mad dash for replacements in an industry that has long struggled with labor shortages.

Nationwide, Trump’s mandate for deportations is driving up wages for Americans.

RestaurantBusinessOnline.com reported on January 23 that Trump’s deputies are raising voters’ wages by deporting illegal migrants: “Fewer workers mean restaurants will once again have to compete for employees the only way they can, by paying higher wages.”

Restaurant sector wages over the next two years are expected to accelerate, according to Oxford Economics, from 3.7 percent this year to 5.6 percent by 2027.

DHS officials say the pressure on illegal migrants has prompted 2 million to leave for home, so cutting rents for many millions of Americans.

However, Trump and his deputies have not yet cut the inflow of white-collar visa workers, who now hold roughly 2.5 million white-collar jobs. That huge population, in combination with the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence technology, is smashing the U.S. middle class.

The pro-migration Atlantic reported on February 18:

White-collar workers would go through what blue-collar workers went through beginning in the 1970s. Advances in machine technology improved productivity and depressed employment in Detroit; Pittsburgh; Gary, Indiana; and Worcester, Massachusetts. Rust Belt communities fell apart and never recovered. Then China joined the World Trade Organization, and globalization spurred another round of job losses, causing even more permanent damage. Affected workers ended up poorer, less happy, and less healthy. They died sooner. Their kids were worse off too.

“To get the economy going again during the AI transition, the country would need to figure out how to get white-collar workers back to work. And I really mean figure out — essentially from scratch,” the Atlantic said.