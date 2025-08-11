California City Approves $100,000 Fund to Help Migrants Pay Rent

The Santa Ana city council approved a new $100,000 fund of taxpayer dollars to pay the rent of illegal migrants who are “affected by immigration enforcement.”

Not only did the city approve the program, they also gave it an official title in Spanish, not English. The council passed what it is calling the “Santa Ana Ayuda Sin Frontera” program (“Help Without Borders”).

The program will allow migrants to apply for funds for overdue rent, utility bills, and other household expenses, according to a press release on the city website.

“Our community stands strongest when we support one another, especially in times of uncertainty,” Mayor Valerie Amezcua said in the release. “This assistance program reflects the Santa Ana City Council’s commitment to protecting the dignity and stability of each resident impacted by the recent, unjust immigration enforcement actions.”

The city council is also condemning President Trump’s campaign to gobble up illegal aliens for deportation, calling it a threat to city “residents.”

Santa Ana also recently reaffirmed its status as a so-called “sanctuary city” and signed onto a federal lawsuit demanding an end to enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

The slush fund for illegals was debated in July and faced tough questions about where all the money would come from. But council members eventually agreed to take away funding from other city services to redirect the cash to the migrants.

Indeed, according to the Voice of OC, some council members wanted to take the funding from the program meant to be used to fill 36 vacancies in the Santa Ana Police Dept. Others worried that public safety was being put in jeopardy to fund the migrants.

In the end, the anti-police faction won and the measure passed.

