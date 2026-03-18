Core Producer Price Inflation Jumps to 3.9%

The prices charged by U.S. businesses rose at an accelerated rate in February, raising the risk that inflation may be on the rise again.

The producer price index for final demand, which measures prices received by U.S. businesses selling both goods and services to consumers and other end-users, rose 0.7 percent in February compared with the prior month. Over the 12 months through February, the index is up 3.4 percent, the largest increase since Feburary of last year.

The prices of services rose 0.5 percent for the month, the third straight month of increases. Compared with a year ago, services prices are up 3.8 percent. Goods prices jumped 1.1 percent, the largest increase since August 2023. Compared with a year ago, goods prices are up 2.5 percent.

Core producer prices, which exclude volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.5 percent for the month and 3.9 percent for the year. So-called super core prices, which also excludes a gauge of wholesale and retail profit margins called trade services, also rose 0.5 percent for the month. From a year ago, the super core index is up 3.5 percent.