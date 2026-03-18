Fed Holds Rates Steady

The Federal Reserve left its short-term interest rate target unchanged on Wednesday.

The decision to hold the benchmark federal-funds rate steady in a range between 3.5 percent and 3.75 percent was approved on an 11 to 1 vote. Fed governor Stephen Miran, appointed to fill an unexpected vacancy last year, dissented.

The Fed is grappling with an unusual level of economic uncertainty. The Iran war has sent oil prices shooting upward, recently surpassing $105 a barrel, creating both worries about inflation and an economic slowdown. The Supreme Court recently overturned the Trump administration’s Liberation Day tariffs, which the Fed had viewed as likely to push inflation higher, but the Trump administration responded with a new, slightly lower, tariff regime.

Last week, the Department of Commerce said the personal consumption expenditure price index—the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation—had risen 2.8 percent in January from a year ago, still uncomfortably above the Fed’s two percent target. The core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.1 percent. Earlier on Wednesday, the Labor Department said another inflation gauge, the producer price index, jumped 0.7 percent in February and was up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

The unemployment rate climbed to 4.4 percent in February and the economy shed 92,000 jobs, raising concerns that the labor market could be weakening.

The Fed’s statement announcing its rate decision was remarkably placid.

“Available indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace. Job gains have remained low, and the unemployment rate has been little changed in recent months. Inflation remains somewhat elevated,” the Fed said.