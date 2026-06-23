Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Affordability Problems

The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs holds a hearing on how to make life more affordable for Americans on Tuesday, June 23.

As Americans continue to face high costs for housing, food, energy, and more, the Trump administration is working to bring down high prices left over from the Biden White House.

President Donald Trump criticized Democrats last month for not truly caring about Americans, weaponizing affordability concerns, that he blamed them for creating, for purely political purposes.