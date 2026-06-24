‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan: Democrats Defying Federal Law over Trump Is ‘Dangerous’

Taylor Sheridan, powerhouse TV writer, producer, and creator of the popular series Yellowstone, took a hammer to the left in America saying they are eroding the rule of law with their “dangerous” lawfare attacks on President Donald Trump and his administration.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience this week, Sheridan said that what the Democrats are doing is a dangerous precedent for America’s future.

“It’s so dangerous what we’re seeing,” he told Rogan. “You can like Trump or not like Trump, it doesn’t — people are going to like presidents and dislike presidents. But now, defying the rule of law because he happens to be the head of the federal government and openly defying the government.”

“The repercussions of that are going to be, okay, fine, you can’t stand this man, you think he’s a terrible president and you’re not going to follow his laws. But that’s the new normal now,” he explained, noting how Democrats are doing everything they can to avoid obeying federal law.

“So, when a president gets in that you do support, then the other side — because we’ve established this precedent — they’re just not going to follow his laws either,” he added. “And now we’ve eroded the rule of law. And then what happens?”

Rogan agreed, and added, “The slippery slope is very dangerous.

Sheridan also insisted that today’s politicians are doing a “tremendous disservice in Washington.”

“These politicians right now who are doing all of us a tremendous disservice in Washington. I feel our elected officials, um, because they’re, they’re not thinking beyond this next election and maybe they never have,” he said.

“But I think we’ve reached a point,” he continued, “as politicians talk about eliminating the electoral college. They talk about eliminating the filibuster… packing courts, all these things because their side’s not in power. And so we’re just going to take the structure of the government and totally rework it to benefit us temporarily, but then those same benefits that you have now will be used against you.”

Sheridan then offered one solution to the problem, and said, “I think the most important legislation that we can pass right now is term limits. I think I think 12 years tops in Congress and I think probably 12 years in the Senate. Two six-year terms in the Senate. That’s enough.”

He then pointed to crooked Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s amazing personal fortune.

“How the fuck is Nancy Pelosi worth $400 million? How the fuck… Well, I know how. Yeah. She gets in on all these fucking IPOs.

“She’s going to pass the legislation that allows Visa to go public and then she’s going to get a big chunk of it and then when she’s confronted about it, look a reporter dead in the eye and fucking lie to him,” Sheridan exclaimed. “‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. I didn’t do that. It’s public.’ We know you did it. We could look at how much stock you own. Yeah. fucking liar.”

“It’s insanity,” he concluded.

See the whole interview here:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston