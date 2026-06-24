Steve Hilton Vows to Investigate Coronavirus Lockdowns if Elected California Governor

Former Fox News host Steve Hilton said he would investigate California’s coronavirus-era lockdown policies if elected to be the state’s next governor.

“Yeah, very much so, and to make sure that nothing like that ever happens again… We’re still living with the costs. I mean, you talk about the budget, the bloat in the budget. A lot of that started during the pandemic. It’s still there, in the budgets,” he told a local news outlet.

“It’s not going to be a lot of money, and it’s not gonna take a lot of time, because I think we’ll get the answer very quickly,” he continued, noting that the investigation would be completed in six months.

Hilton said, “What I’ve focused on is the policy cooperation. For example, one of the ways we get to $3 gas — my plan — is to make sure that instead of importing oil from halfway around the world on giant supertankers that’s actually bad for the environment, let’s use California oil.”

The former Fox News host said that he would shrink the size of the state government and ensure that constituents would pay no income tax on the first $150,000 of income. Those making more than that figure would be taxed at eight percent.

“Well, it’s the law. I mean, you’ve got to uphold the law, and we have a Constitution in this country, as we do in California, and it’s very clear. Look, I’m a great believer in decentralizing power. I think that if power is held as close to the people as possible, that’s best. But there are some things that it’s clearly the case that the federal government is responsible for, and immigration is one of them,” he said, when asked if he would work with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.