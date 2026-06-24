Dem Congressional Candidate Dreamed of Disarming Citizens and Police

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti (D), who is running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 8th District, once explained her dream of disarming U.S. citizens and police officers alike.

The NRA published a June 5, 2020, video in which Cognetti, as sitting mayor, said, “I would love to get to a world and a country where…police don’t have firearms and…where citizens aren’t carrying them either.”

She said, “I lived in a Japan for a couple of years and there are no guns there and it’s lovely. We don’t have to worry about some of these things because there are no guns there.”

Cognetti went on to admit she was not sure an end to gun possession was “feasible in the near term,” but she made clear it was something she thought worth working toward.

Cognetti’s run for Congress is endorsed by Giffords and the Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

Giffords praised Cognetti’s pro-gun control stance and assured voters that “she’ll work to implement universal background checks on gun sales nationwide, strengthen safe storage measures so that guns can’t fall into the wrong hands, and take on the gun industry and its corrupt practices.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.