Ad Calls Out Canadian Pacific Railroad for Opposing Train Merger

The Moving America Forward Coalition (MAFC) launched an ad campaign calling out Canadian Pacific Railroad over their opposition to a planned merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

The ad calls out the company for opposing the merger, which is awaiting approval from the federal regulators. Fox Business reported in October on the status of the deal, in which the two companies contend the merger “would allow them to compete with the trucking industry, leading to lower prices, more jobs and greater efficiency.”

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Canadian Pacific, which completed its own merger in 2023 with Kansas City Southern, has opposed the deal between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The company says the two have extensive access to vast markets and would dominate the marketplace. Canadian Pacific, though, is the only rail company that runs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Instead of doing the right thing, Canadian Pacific does the bidding of Mark Carney and Canadian companies ripping off the United States,” MAFC spokesman Will Reinert said in a statement. “It’s no surprise a company like that would oppose giving jobs for life to union employees and making America more competitive on the world stage.”

The pro-merger group targets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the ad campaign:

Canada has been ripping us off for a long time on trade. President Trump is dead-on about competition with Canada. Canadian Pacific Railroad executives even bragged about building a land bridge over the United States to Mexico. Now Canada is trying to stop the Union Pacific Norfolk Southern merger, which makes American Rail more competitive and gives jobs for life to union employees. It’s America versus Canada. Whose side are you on?

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern aim to persuade the Surface Transportation Board (STB) to greenlight the deal. The STB, which is charged with the regulation of freight rail, has jurisdiction over most aspects of railroads including mergers and line construction.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.