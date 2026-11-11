Irma P. Hall, Award-Winning Actress, ‘Big Mama,’ ‘Soul Food’ Dead at 91

Award-winning actress Irma P. Hall — who was known for her role as Josephine “Big Mama” Joseph in the 1997 film, Soul Food — died on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Hall “was a beloved actress, author, poet, educator and public speaker whose contributions touched countless lives throughout her remarkable career,” her family wrote in a statement, according to a report by Variety.

“Her legacy of talent, dedication and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come,” the actress’ family added.

Hall died in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by loved ones.

The film and television actress was born in Beaumont, Texas, and raised in Chicago before returning to the Lone Star State, where she received an honorary doctorate in Fine Arts and Education from Texas College.

Hall later became a teacher of multiple languages — including French and Spanish — in Houston and Dallas, before pursuing acting full time in 1984.

“She started as a teacher in the classroom but ended up being a teacher to the world,” the actress’ daughter, Irma Hall Crayton, said, according to a report by WFAA.

“My mom used to always say, ‘To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.’ And she was just that to many people,” Hall’s only daughter added.

Hall — who would go on to appear on A Family Thing, The Ladykillers, Collateral, and Nothing to Lose, was discovered in 1971 by actor and director Raymond St. Jacques, who hired her to play Georgia Brown in the film Book of Numbers.

While scouting for talent, Jacques saw Hall perform a poem and immediately offered her the role.

Hall went on to become an award-winning actress, who in 1998 won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in the film Soul Food.

Later in her career, Hall made guest appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Game, and Chicago Fire.

She was also defined by her faith, and a longtime pillar of faith, wisdom, and leadership in her congregation at Inspiring Body of Christ Church.

“When I was just 14 years old, Mother Hall looked at me during one of our public speaking lessons and told me, ‘One day, you will be my pastor,'” Inspiring Body of Christ Church Pastor Rickie G. Rush said, WFAA reported.

“Little did I know then how those words would come to pass or how much she would mean to me and our church family,” Pastor Rush continued. “Today, we celebrate the extraordinary life of a woman whose faith, wisdom and love touched so many.”

“Our beloved Church Mother, Irma P. Hall, has taken her final bow on the stage of life and stepped into eternity,” he added. “While we mourn her passing, we are forever grateful for the remarkable legacy she leaves behind.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.