‘The View’ Hosts Explode on Democrats After Hegseth Impeachment Fail: ‘We Can Remove You’

The left-wing hosts at Disney’s daytime talk show The View exploded in fury on Wednesday after the vote to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth failed in the House of Representatives after eleven Democrats missed the vote.

The vote failed 211 to 204 on Tuesday after turncoat Republican Thomas Massie — who lost his reelection bid and will be sent packing in a few months — introduced the politically-driven articles of impeachment to oust Hegseth. However, eleven Democrats, including California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, missed the vote for one reason or another, and it was these eleven non-voting Democrats The View hosts targeted for attack. Mediaite reported.

“They gave reasons, like being stuck in traffic, health issues and having a previously scheduled event, but some of their fellow Democrats were not buying it and Republican Thomas Massie had a message for the House too,” panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg railed before showing video of Massie complaining about those who were not in chamber to vote on his act of revenge against Trump.

“So I would like to pile on here,” Goldberg continued. “We just got voted in. We are saying this is a very bad way to come out of the gate. Now, listen, next time you know there’s a vote, leave your house early. You know there’s traffic.”

Goldberg was alluding to comments from New Mexico Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury who told the media that she and several other Democrats were caught in traffic that afternoon and didn’t get to the chamber in time.

“This is the last time you get to do this because as quickly as we put you in power, we can remove you from power. Do not do this,” Goldberg exclaimed.

Panel member Joy Behar spoke up and said that the traffic excuse “really annoyed” her, and Farah Griffin called the missing Democrats’ actions were “shameful.”

“This was so shameful. We knew the vote was taking place and they were at a fundraiser down the street, new members, and this plays into so many Americans just anger at Washington. It is all cocktail parties and smoke-filled rooms, not doing the actual work so coming off the blue tsunami,” Griffin insisted.

For her part, Sara Haines said, “This was really a self-inflicted wound on the Democrats. That’s the part that’s frustrating. Everyone called, voters, show up at the polls, make your voice known, change, change, change, America showed up at those polls and said, please help us and one week later you can’t show up at work. It’s a bad look.”

As it happens, seven Republicans also missed the vote. But the GOP voted with one voice to quash Massie’s likely unconstitutional call for impeachment. Massie was the only Republican to vote in favor of advancing the impeachment. (See the full results of the vote here).

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