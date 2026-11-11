MS NOW’s Maddow: I Hope Dems Have Big Leadership Fight, ‘Don’t Settle It Instantly’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” MS NOW anchor Rachel Maddow said she hopes Democratic lawmakers have a “big fight” over leadership.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Now there is this debate. So Chuck Schumer spent a lot of money boosting some of these candidates, recruiting some of the candidates. Some on the left flank say they need new leadership across the board. Do you think Chuck Schumer can continue to lead and Hakeem Jeffries lead the House?”

Maddow said, “The Democrats elected so many people. Yes, they elected a handful of Democratic Socialists, but the Blue Dog conservatives have a dozen new members too. When you have a wave this big, everybody gets to play. Everybody who has ever associated themselves in the smallest way with the Democratic Party is now a member of Congress. They’re all in there, and so because they are such a big, big tent now, because it is a party that encompasses all the ministers that were elected, and all the socialists, and the socialist ministers, and everything in between, I think that it’s righteous for them to have a big fight. I hope they don’t settle it instantly. I actually hope they do have a debate. I think competition makes us stronger.”

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