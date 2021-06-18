A black father ripped Critical Race Theory (CRT) at a local school board meeting in Illinois, asserting the Marxist ideology deliberately seeks to teach children “to hate each other.”

“How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?” asked Ty Smith, in video obtained by Fox News.

Watch this parent absolutely obliterate Critical Race Theory at an Illinois school board meeting: “How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?” pic.twitter.com/gmCRJaphXt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2021

Smith, who also hosts Cancel This with Ty Smith on FM talk station Cities 92.9, told a packed board meeting about his own personal situation:

Two medical degrees. No mom, no dad in the house. Worked my way through college, sat there and hustled my butt off to get through college. You going to tell me somebody look like all y’all white folks kept me from doing it? Are you serious? Not one white person ever came to me and said, “Well son, you’re never gonna be able to get nowhere because, you know, the black people,” but guess what? What’s sickening about this whole thing is what y’all doing right now is already something I do in my community right now, to speak out against [this stuff] because black folks are getting told by other black folks, “Oh, you know you ain’t going to be able to do nothing out there in the world because them white folks ain’t going to let you get no … the white man, the white man gonna keep you down.”

“Well, how did I get where I am right now if some white man kept me down?” Smith asked the crowd. “How am I now directing over folks that look just like you guys in this room right now? How? What kept me down? What oppressed me?”

He referred to Critical Race Theory as “a lie.”

“Of this, the reason why black folks can’t get ahead because of white folks? Are you kidding me? This is what we’ve come to?” he asked. “I can’t believe we even talking about this right now.”

Smith continued CRT peddles an ideology that is the opposite of what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. preached during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

“Martin Luther King said he wanted his kids to grow up in the world where they are judged by the contents of their what?” he asked attendees at the meeting, who immediately responded with, “Character.”

“Their character,” Smith emphasized. “Not their skin. If they letting this stuff go on right now, it is absolutely going the complete reverse of what he’s doing.”

Smith said Critical Race Theory is only going to hurt children, and told parents they need to protect their children from it. He also pointed out other black people he talks to are also opposed to Critical Race Theory:

Ten years from now if this stuff goes on … who’s fault is it going to be? Who’s fault is it going to be? Who we going look back on and blame for this? Because this is stuff we talking about right now; this stuff is going on right now. I do this stuff on a daily basis. I’m in the hood, I’m in the communities, I’m out there with folks in their face, I’ve been doing stuff since I was 18 years old, talking to black folks. And you know what? None of them are buying this nonsense. None of them are. But if you want to implement this into the school system, I guarantee you to the day that I die, I’m going to be the very person right there debunking this stuff, tearing stuff down, letting them know they can do exactly what I did and get exactly where I am by putting themselves to work and getting their [inaudible] … not one white person ever going to keep any of them from getting there. So CRT stuff, BS.

Smith later told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum those at the board meeting who were pushing CRT “had nothing to say” in response to his comments.

“I’ve never seen one of their faces come to my neighborhood trying to help out, but they do all this talking on the outside, they’re marching, and they got their fists up and they say, ‘We’re with you!’ but when it comes down to being with us personally, none of them are ever there,” he said of the CRT supporters.