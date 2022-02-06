Effort to Recall 3 San Francisco School Board Members Has Money Advantage

An effort to recall three members of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) board has a massive cash advantage over the incumbents’ belated effort to save their jobs, according to newly released campaign finance data.

There three board members — Alison Collins, Gabriela López, and Faauuga Moliga — were targeted by irate parents who were outraged over the SFUSD’s continued lockdowns last year, which were so egregious that even the city itself sued the school district.

Bay Area public radio station KQED reported Friday:

The campaign to recall three San Francisco school board members in a Feb. 15 special election is vastly outspending its opponents, according to filings made public on Thursday. With just over a week until voting ends, the financial advantage of the pro-recall campaign, which is made up of two separate committees, has enabled it to flood San Francisco mailboxes, airwaves and even streaming platforms like Hulu with arguments to remove board members Alison Collins, Gabriela López and Faauuga Moliga from office. Through the end of last week, those two committees reported spending a total of $1.75 million, nearly half of that in January alone. Meanwhile, the two separate anti-recall campaigns (one solely fighting the removal of Moliga) collectively spent just $68,110.

Families are fleeing the district, Breitbart News reported, by switching to private schools and by moving out of the city.

While unable to open schools, the board spent a great deal of time attempting to rename schools named for American heroes such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, arguing that they were linked to a history of white supremacy.

The recall election is scheduled for February 15, and turnout is expected to be higher among pro-recall voters.

