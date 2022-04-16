Parents in the Michigan city of Livonia are furious after learning a kindergartner brought an alcoholic beverage to school and shared it with four classmates, according to reports.

The incident happened Thursday at Grand River Academy in Livonia, about 20 miles west of Detroit, WDIV-TV reported. The student brought “a pre-mixed, single-serve alcoholic beverage that was marketed as adult lemonade to school and share [sic] it with four classmates,” a school spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet.

Fox 2 noted the beverage was a margarita made by Jose Cuervo and students understood it to be juice.

Mother Dominique Zanders said her daughter was feeling “woozy” and “a little dizzy” following the incident.

“The girl poured it in her cup and she drank it and the girl ended up telling her what it is, and she went and told the teacher there is liquor in this cup, and the teacher gave her a funny face,” Zanders told Fox 2.

Another mother, Alexis Smith, said her daughter was given a dixie cup of the alcoholic beverage and took about four to five gulps of the drink, according to the outlet. The school called Smith that morning to report the incident.

“I asked her, like, ‘Is my daughter OK?’” Smith told WDIV-TV. “The teacher said, ‘She’s right here, and she looks OK,’ and then I said, ‘OK, well, how much did she drink?’”

The school was unable to provide a clear answer to the question, and she picked her daughter up early, the outlet said.

“My daughter takes medicine,” Smith said. “First off, no kid should be drinking, and you know, just the shock itself, it burns. Like, how do you feel? Like, anything could have happened.”

Following the incident, the school called poison control, which instructed staff to give the children water and crackers, according to Fox 2.

“While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible,” the school said in part in its statement to WDIV-TV. “It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks.”

School officials also sent a letter to the parents of the children who were in the class, informing them of the incident that occurred earlier in the day. WDIV-TV obtained a copy of the letter, which noted that officials would be taking disciplinary action in accordance with the school’s code of conduct.

Smith said the child’s parents should be held responsible for the incident, according to Fox 2.

“If your child knows what it is, nothing wrong with it – but they should know not to touch it,” she said. “That it’s not for kids.”

