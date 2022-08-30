A South Carolina middle school teacher recently turned herself into authorities after she allegedly grabbed a student’s ID lanyard around his neck and threatened to strangle him.

Brenda Dean Inabinette, 58, was charged with third-degree assault and battery, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) stated in a press release on Tuesday.

The incident occurred last Thursday at White Knoll Middle School in West Columbia, the State reported.

“The student in this case reached out to an assistant principal at White Knoll Middle School to share what happened between him and Inabinette last Thursday,” an LCSD spokesman said in the press release. “The student said he accidentally went back to the wrong classroom after a trip to the restroom and that prompted the encounter with Inabinette.”

When the middle school teacher confronted the student, she allegedly grabbed the young pupil’s student ID lanyard around his neck and said to him, “You make me want to strangle you,” according to the arrest warrant.

The student was described as “physically and emotionally shaken” following the incident, according to an assistant vice principal via the arrest warrant.

Inabinette turned herself into the sheriff’s department headquarters and is currently being held in custody at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Lexington County District One placed the middle school teacher on administrative leave following the alleged altercation.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” a county school district spokeswoman said via the State. “The school is cooperating fully with law enforcement on this investigation.”

Inabinette faces a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine if she is convicted on all charges, per South Carolina law.

