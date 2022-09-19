A teacher at an elite private school in California’s Pacific Palisades called whiteness “poison” and pledged to expose white students to “racially stressful encounters,” in a letter obtained exclusively by Breitbart News.

Victoria Rosenberg, who teaches middle school English at the NAIS-affiliated St. Matthew’s Parish School, began her letter by lauding Critical Race Theory conferences “Be About It” and “National Anti-Racism Teach In.” The letter was titled “Dismantling White Supremacy in an Independent School” and praised the conferences for posing the topic “what it means to be anti-racist and how whiteness has dominated our lives.” The middle school teacher’s letter celebrates the NART conference specifically for their discussion of “the effects of whiteness, implicit biases, and racist practices in the sphere of education.” In her letter to parents, Rosenberg argues that parents and teachers “have all been socialized with the same poison of whiteness.” She also advocates for the integration of “anti-racist teaching into all subjects at all grade levels” on the basis that it will give white students more “exposure” to “racially stressful encounters.” She specifically argued that these encounters will prepare white students to act as woke activists who can become better at “processing, discussing, and enacting change against white supremacy.”

She goes on to express her belief in the need to indoctrinate students with leftwing beliefs about race from a young age, writing, “Because of the capitalistic system in which we participate, our students are the future ruling class. As such, we have an obligation to teach racial literacy from the onset.”