The diversity director of a private, Catholic school resigned after Breitbart News reported that she had made pro-segregation and anti-white statements.

Kalea Selmon was previously the Diversity Director of Maryvale Preparatory, a Catholic, all-girls school located in the Baltimore area and associated with the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS).

Breitbart News reported that Selmon gave a presentation at the NAIS People of Color Conference (POCC), an annual conference that seeks to embed Critical Race Theory into the nearly 2,000 NAIS member schools.

A report from Breitbart News documented that Selmon had made a number of startling statements during the presentation. Among them were comments that endorsed segregation and advocated for anti-white discrimination.

Selmon stated “BIPOC spaces are sacred,” going on to say “It’s necessary for BIPOC students to have space away from white gaze.” The diversity director also said “it is absolutely okay to give black and brown students things you’re not giving white children.”

Additionally, Selmon told school personnel how racially segregated affinity groups could be turned into racial activists, which she described as “boots on the ground.” Videos of Selmon’s statements can be viewed here.

In response to the report, Maryvale’s President Tracey Ford and Chair of the Board of Trustees Patty Brown initially sent a letter to parents falsely claiming that the school does not teach Critical Race Theory. The letter did not address Selmon’s statements

Breitbart News then investigated the school’s curriculum and professional development training and documented the presence of Critical Race Theory in each.

Now, Maryvale President Tracey Ford has announced that Selmon resigned in a letter to parents. “Sadly, Kalea Selmon, our Director of Diversity and Inclusion, has resigned,” the letter reads. It goes on to say “Ms. Selmon has been a dedicated contributor to strengthening our diversity and inclusion programming.”

The letter also notes “Our Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion work will continue. We are engaging our parent community to ensure a better understanding of this work.” It also notes that they are in the process of searching for a new Director of Diversity and Inclusion.

Selmon’s diversity work was aided by Upper School Head and Assistant Head of School Victor Shin. Breitbart News recently reported that Shin accused students and families who do not conform to the diversity agenda of “causing trauma and harm.”

Shin has also told community members who disagree with the diversity agenda that “Your mission doesn’t align with our mission” and “maybe this isn’t the right school for you.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.