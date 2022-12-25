A boy in Rogers, Arkansas, got a special gift from a mysterious benefactor Tuesday that will help keep him active.

Sixth grade student Angel Figueroa attends Greer Lingle Middle School and although he uses a wheelchair, he loves joining his friends on the cross-country team, 5 News Online reported Tuesday.

Just in time for Christmas, the student was presented with a special wheelchair that will make his life even more enjoyable, thanks to an anonymous donor.

“It was kind of a big surprise that they showed me. I’m really excited to use it because it’s a new wheelchair type that I got,” Angel commented when speaking of the gift. It appeared neighbors also helped with the surprise because in a social media post on Tuesday, Rogers Public Schools said the school and community members helped rally support to get Figueroa the athletic wheelchair that is “better-suited to the terrain.” Images show the student opening the box containing the wheelchair and after he tried it out: An extraordinary cross country athlete opened a special gift Tuesday at Lingle Middle School. The school and community… Posted by Rogers Public Schools on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 “Two Olympic medalists, Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis, joined the celebration and offered their inspiring example of competing at the highest levels in the Paralympics and Olympics. Congratulations, Angel, and best wishes for next season!” the post read.

The student’s cross country coach, Robert Hill, was ecstatic and said the updated wheelchair is more suited to the sport.