Three Wisconsin school boards have adopted measures that require students to have parental permission before changing their gender identity at school.

The Wisconsin school districts that have adopted the measure include Arrowhead School Board, the Waukesha School District Board of Education, and the Muskego-Norway School Board, the Daily Caller reported.

Corrie Houston, a Muskego resident, spoke at a board meeting, saying, “The stress and anxiety related to issues such as gender identity will continue to cause problems for a teenager the longer the child has to hide the issue from parents and delay seeking guidance and assistance from parents.”

Houston added, “Hiding a child’s problem or concerns from parents will delay resolution to the problem and extend the confusion a child may be experiencing.”

The Muskego-Norway School Board unanimously approved the policy, which requires either written or electronic permission from parents before changes are made to a student’s name, pronouns, or race or gender classifications.

The Waukesha School District Board of Education also unanimously passed a Parental Rights and Transparency Guidance by a vote of 8-0. The guidance states that teachers are not allowed to refer to students with a different name or different pronouns without permission from parents.

Additionally, students must use restrooms or locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex and are only allowed to play on sports teams that correspond to their biological sex. Students can, however, file for an exception to the guidance, which would have to be approved by both the superintendent and the parents.

Arrowhead School Board passed a similar measure by a vote of 8-1 that requires students to have their parents’ permission before changing their gender at school.

Arrowhead board member Chris Farris discussed the importance of the measure, saying, “I find it interesting that, as a dad, that I’m alerted to my kids’ grades,” he noted. “I’m alerted if they’re marked absent. I’m alerted if they’re going on a field trip. I have to sign up on all that stuff. That’s pretty minor stuff. If it’s something big, I want to know about it, and parents have the right to know. That’s all we’re asking.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.