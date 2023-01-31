Students at the Camp Hill School District in Pennsylvania recently had a wonderful and touching idea for school picture day.

Detective Gibbs is a golden retriever who works as a community outreach officer and is paired with Resource Officer Joe Capers, WGAL reported Monday.

The duo visits all the local schools, therefore, the team is well known and loved.

When students came up with the idea to have Gibbs featured in their yearbooks, district officials agreed. The Camp Hill Police Department posted the beautiful photo of Gibbs on its website Thursday, and thanked the district for allowing him to participate.

“He did a great job!” the agency said.

GOOD BOY! The Camp Hill Police Department shared the photo, saying what a great job Detective Gibbs did posing 🐶 https://bit.ly/3Ri0xg4 Posted by WLBT 3 On Your Side on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

He stepped into the role of the district’s first K-9 facility dog when he joined the agency over the summer, and Honor 25: The Jonathan Fagan Memorial Scholarship, pays of his upkeep, per Fox 43.

The scholarship “was created to honor the memory of Jonathan Fagan, a Camp Hill alumnus who died in 2018 due to anaphylactic shock,” the outlet said, adding it is Gibbs’ job to help students who are stressed or feeling anxious. “Can’t deny this guy is the cutest photo in the yearbook!” the scholarship group said in a social media post Thursday:

Can’t deny this guy is the cutest photo in the yearbook! Checkout ABC27’s coverage of Detective Gibbs, link is in bio…. Posted by The Jonathan Fagan Memorial Scholarship on Thursday, January 26, 2023

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), golden retrievers are intelligent, friendly, and devoted dogs who are among the most popular breeds in America.

“They are serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue, enjoy obedience and other competitive events, and have an endearing love of life when not at work,” the site read, noting they are outgoing, trustworthy, and always want to please their owners thanks to being easy to train.

“They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood,” the site concluded.