‘Queering Black History:’ San Diego Schools Push Race, Gender Theory

San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) is combining Critical Race Theory and gender theory with a document discussing “queering black history.”

The California school district created a document titled “February is Black History Month,” which includes Critical Race Theory resources aimed at students in elementary, middle, and high school.

“It is our mission to invite educators to explore their own intersecting identities, analyze their mindsets, and hone their skills. We seek to create equity-centered, asset-based systems by implementing and sustaining positive changes that benefit those we serve,” the document explains at the beginning.

It goes on to explain “Our efforts are focused on creating equitable access with consistently strong outcomes for all students, paying special attention to the needs of historically marginalized populations.”

One section of the document is subtitled “Queering Black History.” Next to the title is a graphic of a revised pride flag that includes a triangle with the colors white, pink, blue, which are supposed to represent transgenderism, and black and brown, which are supposed to represent racial groups.

“Queering Black history means lifting up the stories of Black LGBTQ people,” the document explains. It goes on to exalt Bayard Rustin, an activist in the Civil Rights movement who was gay and also advocated for the LGBT movement.

Much of the rest of the document from SDUSD is dedicated to pushing Critical Race Theory. For example, a list of curricular resources for children in elementary school links to a “Black Lives Matter Principle Poster Activity,” which encourages students to “design an artwork that is symbolic of the BLM principle you chose and what it means to you.”

One sample poster includes the colors of the transgender flag and reads “transgender affirming,” also going on to say “we embrace and make space for trans brothers and sisters” while also working to “dismantle cis-gender privilege and uplift black trans folk.”

A list of black lives matter principles includes “globalism,” “restorative justice,” “unapologetically black,” “queer affirming,” and “transgender affirming.”

Another curricular resource is called “Second Graders Study Activism.” It links to a page that includes pictures and a video of second graders holding handmade signs that say “black lives matter” and chanting the phrase in front of a camera.

In addition, the document also includes a recommended book list, which features Critical Race Theorist Ibram X. Kendi’s book “How to Be an Antiracist.”

Kendi infamously claimed that “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”

Another portion of the document links to a video posted by the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) where Kimberle Crenshaw, a pioneer of Critical Race Theory, explains the leftist concept of intersectionality. The theory of intersectionality posits that racial, ethnic, religious, and sexual identities overlap, and that an individual may be oppressed or privileged as a result of each of these specific identities.

