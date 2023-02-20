Penn State Student Government to Fund Transgender Name Changes

Pennsylvania State University’s student government will fund the name changes of students who are attempting to change their sex.

Students at Penn State who identify as transgender and are attempting to change their sex will now receive financial assistance from the school’s student government.

The University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) recently unanimously voted to set aside $3,000 to assist those who identify as transgender who want to change their legal name as part of a social transition. Social transitions often entail name and wardrobe changes and frequently come before medical transition steps, such as the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone therapy, and sex change operations.

.@UPUA unanimously voted to approve vouchers to aid Penn State students who wish to legally change their names https://t.co/Ip1LnSt3do — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 16, 2023

A report from the Daily Collegian, which is published by students at Penn State, stated that “UPUA said it aims to affirm its ‘support for the transgender community’ and reinforce efforts to “create a safe and inclusive environment” for all transgender students at Penn State.”

“Given these circumstances, the UPUA seeks to ‘fund’ vouchers for students who wish to legally change their name through Penn State’s Office of Student Legal Services,” the Daily Collegian also reported.

The UPUA also explained that, since it costs between $150 and $250 to change one’s name for any reason other than in the event of a divorce, the financial cost “could mean a transgender student is prevented from changing their name to better actualize their identity.”

The bill also mandates that the new bill be publicized throughout the school, stating that “The UPUA hereby charges the Department of Public Relations to disseminate this information through all proper channels and collaborate with the Office of Student Legal Services in future awareness campaigns regarding the vouchers.”

