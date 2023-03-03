A student at the University of South Florida (USF) was denied mental health services because he is white, a report from Campus Reform found.

Andrew Davis was denied mental health services because he does not belong to the category of “BIPOC,” which stands for black, indigenous, people of color, emails reveal.

Davis reached out to USF’s counseling center on October 3, 2022, to see if he could attend an “Understanding Self and Others” group therapy session that was intended for BIPOC, as none of the other time slots fit his schedule.

He explained in his email “I am interested in attending a USO group meeting after completing the pre-group appointment but the only day/time that works for me is Wednesdays during the BIPOC students-only group. I am not a BIPOC student but was wondering if I would still be able to attend?”

The USF counseling center responded, saying “Unfortunately, we do need to keep this space speciﬁc to BIPOC folks … Hopefully you’ll be able to catch another one either during Winter break and/or next semester.”

Upon receiving the response, Davis filed a complaint to the university’s Office of Compliance and Ethics on October 5. He explained that, during an October 18 information gathering meeting, Equal Opportunity Officer Kenneth Thomas “was accusatory” and also “asked me if I even knew what BIPOC meant and if I understood the importance of those groups having their own discussion.”

In addition, Davis also noted that Thomas “did not seem concerned about my complaint and was more worried about the University’s ability to continue these groups.”

Davis then heard back from the office on February 8th. Their decision explained “The Counseling Center will not prohibit any category of student [from] participating in specialized counseling groups unless specific exception, or a medical mandate is identified that may support exclusivity.”

USF has pushed Critical Race Theory and created a “sprawling diversity bureaucracy” that has “turned left-wing racialism into a new orthodoxy and implemented an administrative policy of racial preferences and discrimination.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.