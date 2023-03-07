A former school cafeteria worker who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager in New Fairfield, Connecticut, has pleaded not guilty.

The suspect is accused of sending the boy unsolicited nude videos and images of herself online while also meeting him for sexual relations, NBC Connecticut reported Monday:

Police began the investigation into 31-year-old Andie Paige Rosafort, of New Fairfield, on Jan. 17 when administrators at New Fairfield High School contacted them to report possible inappropriate behavior between an employee and a teenage student, according to police. Days earlier, a child who attended a gathering with friends told a parent that one of the friends left the gathering for a while, was behaving strange when he returned, and the student later learned that the friend left the party to meet up with a woman and have sex, according to the arrest warrant application.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), child sexual abuse is defined as “a form of child abuse that includes sexual activity with a minor.”

The perpetrator’s crime against a child in this manner can have long lasting effects on the victim involved, the network explained.

Per the NBC report, the victim told authorities he added the woman, who was a lunch lady at school, on his Snapchat, which is considered one of the most downloaded apps for young people, according to Parents.

The online communication on the app began last summer. In September, Rosafort allegedly messaged the 14-year-old, asking if he wanted to see something. Moments later, she reportedly sent a nude image.

When he asked if she made a mistake in sending it to him, she allegedly sent another image, then asked him for explicit photos.

While the boy was with his friends on January 13, the woman messaged him. She allegedly asked to meet for sex and drove to the location to get him.

“Rosafort drove a short distance away where they had contact of a sexual nature, according to police, and the teen felt uncomfortable, got out of the vehicle, and returned to the gathering,” the NBC article said.

Officials eventually charged the suspect with second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor via computer, and risk of injury to a minor.

In addition, a judge has since ordered the woman not to use social media or contact the victim and other minors, the News Times reported Wednesday.

The woman has since pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court again later this month. Rosafort was no longer an employee of the school district as of January 18, according to Superintendent Ken Craw.