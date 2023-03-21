West Texas University President Cancels On-Campus Drag Show

Walter Wendell, the president of West Texas A&M University (WTAMU), wrote a letter explaining his reasoning for barring a drag performance from campus.

The email’s subject line reads “A Harmless Drag Show? No Such Thing,” while the first line states unambiguously, “West Texas A&M University will not host a drag show on campus.”

Wendell’s email, which was sent to students, staff, and faculty, came after students had planned to host a drag performance on campus to raise money for the Trevor Project, an organization that encourages transgender identification among youth.

The letter also went on to read “Does a drag preserve a single thread of human dignity? I think not. As a performance exaggerating aspects of womanhood (sexuality, femininity, gender), drag shows stereotype women in cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others and discriminate against womanhood.”

“Drag shows are derisive, divisive, and demoralizing misogyny, no matter the stated intent. Such conduct runs counter to the purpose of WT,” the letter read.

In addition, Walker explained:

“A person or group should not attempt to elevate itself or a cause by mocking another person or group. As a university president, I would not support ‘blackface’ performances on our campus, even if told the performance is a form of free speech or intended as humor. It is wrong. I do not support any show, performance or artistic expression which denigrates others—in this case, women—for any reason.”

“No amount of fancy rhetorical footwork or legal wordsmithing eludes the fact that drag shows denigrate and demean women,” Walker’s letter also read before doubling down on the statement: “A harmless drag show? Not possible.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com