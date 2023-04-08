A 15-year-old student at a Houston high school punched a teacher after his phone was taken away in class.

A disturbing video circulating on Twitter shows a student at Lamar High School striking a teacher in the face while trying to get his phone back.

“Give me my fucking phone back,” the student can be heard saying, as the teacher calmly instructed the student to sit down. Moments later, the student struck the teacher.

Principal Rita Graves sent a letter to families at Lamar High School. “We do not condone this behavior and will not tolerate this type of behavior,” she wrote. “It is always our top priority to maintain an environment where students and staff are safe.”

Zeph Capo, the president of the Texas branch of the American Federation for Teachers (AFT), the second largest teachers’ union in the United States, condemned the student’s actions. “Unfortunately, this kid’s made a huge mistake,” Capo remarked.

“By all means, he should not be allowed back on a regular campus,” Capo went on to say. He also added “This is not something that needs to be tolerated.”

“Unfortunately, we see too much of this,” he said. “We see too much of this happening toward our teachers and toward our school employees.”

Capo also noted that he has “certainly experienced angry reactions,” and that he’s also “experienced students throwing desks across the room.” He did, however, say that he had never been struck by a student, but commended the teacher in this case for not fighting back.

He pointed out that the teacher’s conduct “is all the more reason I hope that this teacher is supported, that the principal does what they need to do, that the school district follows the law.”

