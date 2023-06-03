A Missouri teenager’s determination is inspiring people to work hard for what they want in life.

Fourteen-year-old Xavier Jones walked over two hours to his eighth-grade graduation, CNN reported Friday.

The young student also had some advice for others, stating, “If you want something done, you gotta go ahead and do it yourself.”

He made the six-mile trek from Florissant Avenue to Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis because he wanted to walk across the stage and be handed his diploma.

He told reporters he was going to tell an adult about the situation, but his grandfather’s car was not working at the time. So, he decided to walk.

“I looked up Harris-Stowe University on Google Maps, and then, I saw walking distance. I said, ‘I can probably make it,'” he told KMO:

He asked his brother and a friend to accompany him on this mission that meant so much to him and ended up inspiring everyone he knows.

When the university learned about his journey, it gave him a full ride to the school.

“HSSU President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith was so moved by his dedication and perseverance, she offered him a Presidential scholarship, which covers four years of tuition, housing, books, and fees!” the school said in a social media post on May 25:

The Power of HSSU reaches from the university to the middle schools!Yeatman Middle School student Xavier Jones walked… Posted by Harris-Stowe State University on Thursday, May 25, 2023

“We are proud to welcome Xavier into Hornet Nation in the fall of 2028!” it added.

Meanwhile, NFL player Terron Armstead and the community presented the young man’s family with a car following his long journey:

Jones’s dream is to become a Nascar driver once he finishes college, per the CNN article.

When speaking of his educational future, Jones said, “It means that I’m going to do something great and that I finally made it out of the 8th grade.”