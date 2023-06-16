A massive decrease in the number of students has dropped public schools in Democrat-run Minneapolis into a financial crisis.

According to an internal memo obtained by local media, Minneapolis Publis Schools (MPS) Senior Financial Officer Ibrahima Diop wrote of an “imminent financial crisis” so serious that “[w]ithout significant changes, MPS will run out of money during the 2024-2025 school year and be unable to operate as it does now.”

Oh, yeah, that would be a real shame.

So what’s happening here….? To begin with, the federal government’s COVID money train is coming to a stop. But that’s not the existential crisis…Here’s what’s really happening…

Almost all government-run schools in America suck, but they especially suck in Democrat-run cities like Minneapolis. The result is that decent parents are fleeing in unprecedented numbers. To protect their children from the grooming, sexualization, violence, indoctrination, and abject failure that now defines Democrat-run public schools, decent parents are either moving to Florida or homeschooling.

Here are the glorious numbers:

MPS experienced about a 17% decrease in student enrollment in the last five years. Only about a fifth of enrollment loss is to char[t]er schools or open enrollment. The biggest reason numbers have been declining is that there are fewer children living in Minneapolis. According to American Community Survey, the number of children ages 5 and under living in Minneapolis fell 17% between 2020 and 2021. When it comes to children ages 6-15, numbers fell 6.4%.