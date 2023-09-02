The transgender Canadian educator, Kayla Lemieux, who is famous for wearing huge prosthetic breasts to school, has reportedly been going to work at a different school dressed as a man.

Students are getting ready to begin classes at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario, the Daily Mail reported Saturday, noting photos taken of the 40-year-old man apparently show he has been going to his job on campus wearing men’s clothing.

Lemieux did not respond when one of the outlet’s reporters asked why he claimed in the past the breasts were real or if he would present himself as a woman or man while teaching students in the future.

One image shows Lemieux wearing a blue polo shirt and another shows him wearing a tight-fitting pink shirt with the pendulous breasts underneath: Canadian transgender school teacher ditches Z Cup prosthetic breasts during outing today despite claiming that his breasts are real due to a rare genetic condition. Kayla Lemieux has been spotted multiple times without the fake breasts and only appears to wear the gigantic Z… pic.twitter.com/3tqZxyCF59 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 1, 2023

Lemieux was previously placed on paid leave while working as a teacher at Oakville-Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ontario, after the New York Post shared images of him outside the classroom while he was not wearing the Z-cup breasts, “calling into question his transgender bona fides,” according to Breitbart News.

The Trafalgar High School shop teacher was placed on leave after Conservative Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce and others criticized the school board regarding the issue.

Trans teacher Kayla Lemieux shows up as a MAN for the new school year https://t.co/TxKnICyzJY pic.twitter.com/nGUvmzdgvs — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 2, 2023

In September 2022, reporters highlighted the man’s behavior and attire but the school defended him.

I don't remember my shop teacher looking like this pic.twitter.com/pHHr58Zspa — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) September 14, 2022

“I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real,” Lemieux claimed during an interview with the Post. “My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy.”

The Post reported Monday Lemieux was recently seen out walking while wearing his massive breasts.

Meanwhile, students’ parents are calling the decision to give him a position at the current school “the definition of insanity.”

According to the Mail, the teacher has recently been seen at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School wearing men’s clothing while also appearing to be unshaven:

In a letter to parents, principal Tom Fisher warned of ‘possible media interest onsite and protests’ when the school re-opens on September 6 due to the hiring of an ‘experienced educator’ who was ‘recently the subject of public attention, pertaining to their gender expression, while teaching at a school in a different community.’ Fisher did not name Lemieux but outlined precautions, including ‘having students enter and exit the building using assigned doors at entry and dismissal’ and ‘locking exterior doors during school hours, only using the front main doors during school hours.’

Social media users commented on the image of Lemieux dressed as a man alongside the one of him wearing the breasts, one person writing, “That is just so gross.”

“Why would anyone let this person around kids,” another replied.