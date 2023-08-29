Canada: Trans Teacher with Large Prosthetic Breasts Returning to Class

Kayla Lemieux, the famous transgender teacher in Canada with large prosthetic breasts, has reportedly returned to the classroom.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, Lemieux, a man living as a woman, had been placed on paid leave from his job working as a teacher at Oakville-Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ontario, after the New York Post shared photos of him outside the classroom wherein his large Z-cup prosthetic breasts were nowhere to be seen, calling into question his transgender bona fides.

“Lemieux, who taught shop at Trafalgar High School, was placed on leave Tuesday after Conservative Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce and several other provincial politicians slammed the school board over the affair,” said the report. “When reports of Leamiux’s behavior and attire made headlines last September, the school initially defended the teacher, claiming that criticism could constitute discrimination under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

“I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real,” Lemieux told The New York Post. “My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy.”

According to the Toronto Sun, Lemieux will soon be teaching at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton for the new school year.

In a memo to parents obtained by the Toronto Sun, Principal Tom Fisher said the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board school has “an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect” and “should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests; we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety – and to share any operational plans.” The principal highlighted to parents preparations for what he said may be an onslaught of media and potential controversary over trans teacher Kayla Lemieux’s return to the classroom, which included special entry and exit plans. These will include “having students enter and exit the building using assigned doors at entry and dismissal” and “locking exterior doors during school hours, only using the front main doors during school hours” while “all students and visitors will be required to use an intercom system to enter and exit the building” and asking parents “to email or call before coming to the school if they wish to visit to speak to an employee.”

The school board also told the Sun that they notified parents to inform “them of the possibility their child’s school may receive heightened public interest.”

A poll for the Toronto Sun also showed that 96 percent of nearly 8,000 voters opposed Lemieux “returning to a high school classroom.”

