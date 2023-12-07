A group of students in Las Vegas, Nevada, has enjoyed Christmas blessings for the past decade thanks to caring teachers.

Desert Pines High School teacher Cheri Guy on Wednesday told Today that many of the students are in the foster system or living in poverty.

“These kids are facing enormous stress outside of the classroom,” she explained.

The school‘s Wishmas program is a much-anticipated event each year where students write about a present they would like to receive for Christmas.

It is then up to the staff members and neighbors to make those wishes come true.

In November, Guy shared a video on social media of herself reading some of the wishes.

One student asked for a bag of chips to take away the feeling of being hungry, while another asked for slippers to ward off the cold.

She then asked viewers if they would like to participate in the program because help was needed to fulfill students’ wishes.

Like something out of a Christmas movie, people from all over the nation began sending packages for the students.

So far, more than 300 wishes have been granted, Guy told Today, adding that 950 students are participating in the program, and the deadline for the gifts to be delivered is coming up on December 15.

In a social media post on Sunday, Guy shared photos of some of the wrapped gifts that will put huge smiles on the students’ faces:

First, Wishmas wrapping party in the books! 172 presents wrapped part two coming soon. Thank you to everyone who volunteered. So blessed to be part of this! 🎁👏💜 Posted by Cheri Guy on Sunday, December 3, 2023

“Thank you to everyone who volunteered. So blessed to be part of this!” she wrote in the caption.

Social media users quickly commented on the Today article, one person writing, “That’s what humanity is about.”

“Cheri Guy Way to go!! You are a blessing. Thank you!” another person commented.

The teacher also praised people nationwide who decided to help with the event.

“One of the most incredible things about Wishmas is these kids are realizing that they are loved — and not just by the staff at school, but by strangers around the country (who) care about them and believe in them,” she stated.