Report: Harvard President Claudine Gay to Stay; Plagiarism Concerns Linger

Harvard University president Claudine Gay is going to keep her position — for now — despite failing to tackle antisemitism on campus, and despite failing to state that calling for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s code of conduct.

In the days since her disastrous testimony in Congress last Tuesday, Gay has tried to clean up her statements, and has apologized. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth,” she said.

But as the Harvard Corporation — the governing body of the university — met for a scheduled gathering on Monday, Gay received the support of the full executive committee of the Harvard Alumni Association. Hundreds of faculty members and black alumni also signed letters of support.

Now, the Harvard Crimson reported, Gay is likely to stay — though the Harvard Corporation has raised concern about plagiarism allegations that emerged in recent days:

The Harvard Corporation expressed concerns about allegations of plagiarism in University President Claudine Gay’s academic work Tuesday morning, even as the board declared its unanimous support for Harvard’s embattled president, providing Gay with a path forward to remain in office. “As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University,” the board wrote in a University-wide statement on Tuesday. “In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay.” … While the Corporation said it did not believe that the allegations amount to misconduct, it announced that Gay agreed to amend two publications.

The Crimson noted that the plagiarism issue could be more dangerous to Gay than her failure to handle antisemitism, which has provoked public outrage since Harvard indulged student groups who blamed Israel for the October 7 terror attack by Hamas.

Update: The statement by the Harvard Corporation, led by former Obama administration official Penny Pritzker, follows: