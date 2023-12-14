WATCH: Idaho Students’ Wrestling Coach Stunned by Huge Secret Santa Gift

A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho solicited some special help to distribute Christmas gifts to a school community member in need.

In his article Thursday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton highlighted the story of a man named Peter who is extremely generous with his time and energy, and this Christmas season, he is the recipient of generosity.

He invests tons of time into students in the West Jefferson School District and has spent more than 20 years helping with its Grid Kid football, junior high wrestling, high school wrestling, and club wrestling.

According to the West Jefferson School District’s website, its winter sports report in February said, “Our Wrestling Team had 2 girl wrestlers medal at district, and 3 girls who advanced to state. We also had 9 boys that medaled at district and 10 boys that advanced to state.”

Even though Peter is not rich, he loves helping young people do what they are passionate about.

However, the vehicles he can afford are always giving him trouble. Therefore, when one of them breaks down, he is forced to walk wherever he needs to go.

Secret Santa heard about his situation and wanted to help him, so he sent Eaton and his team to make the season a little brighter for a man who gives so much to his community.

While standing outside West Jefferson High School, Eaton said he was about to give Peter an updated car and $1,000 for car fees.

The moment Eaten stepped into the school’s wrestling room, the student team knew something big was about to happen. Eaton found Peter, who appeared slightly skeptical as to why Eaton was there.

The students cheered as the man opened the box containing the check. However, the entire room was in shock when he realized he was getting a car for Christmas.

When Peter sat down in the driver’s seat, a huge smile broke across his face. Eaton wished him a Merry Christmas, to which he replied, “Thank you. Thank you very much.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the touching video, one person writing, “His face said he was very skeptical at first. But he was sure smiling at the end.”

“Way to go helping the coach out!” another user commented.