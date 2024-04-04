Report: UCLA Required Medical Students to Join ‘Free Palestine’ Prayer to ‘Mama Earth’

The University of California Los Angeles Medical School required all first-year students to attend a lecture in March by a guest speaker on “racial equity” who led students in a prayer to “Mama Earth” and chants of “Free Palestine.”

The Free Beacon reported:

In a mandatory course on “structural racism” for first-year medical students at the University of California Los Angeles, a guest speaker who has praised Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel led students in chants of “Free, Free Palestine” and demanded that they bow down to “mama earth,” according to students in the class and audio obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, who has referred to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks as “justice,” began the March 27 class by leading students in what she described as a “non-secular prayer” to “the ancestors,” instructing everyone to get on their knees and touch the floor—”mama earth,” as she described it—with their fists. … So began a long and looney lecture that shocked some students at the elite medical school and has led to calls for an investigation. Wearing a keffiyeh that covered her entire face, Gray-Garcia, a self-described “poverty scholar,” led the class in chants of “Free, Free Palestine” as faculty and staff looked on in silence, according to people in the course and contemporaneous text messages reviewed by the Free Beacon.

Students who refused to participate were reportedly admonished, the Free Beacon reported.

The UK Daily Mail added:

Gray-Garcia slammed Israel just hours after Hamas killed 1,200 people on October 7 expressed support for Palestine, but none for the murdered Israelis. ‘As we hold our relatives in Occupied Palestine & all of MamaEarth in prayer & love we need to make the connections,’ she wrote on Twitter. … Gray-Garcia has also previously called Israel ‘amerikkklan’, in reference to the KKK.

UCLA was among several American campuses that saw radical anti-Israel protests erupt in the wake of the October 7 terror attack, before Israel had even begun to respond, with demonstrators chanting “intifada” and other slogans.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Photo: file