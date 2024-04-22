Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) daughter, Isra Hirsi, recently complained to Teen Vogue about what happened following her suspension from her New York City college after an anti-Israel encampment was formed at Columbia University.

Hirsi was suspended on Thursday from Barnard for being involved with the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” that was later dismantled by officers with the NYPD, Vogue reported on Sunday.

was on the train to Columbia to interview @israhirsi on Thur when she stopped replying; she had been arrested. Isra's one of 100+ Columbia/Barnard students arrested over the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. we spoke after her eviction from the dorms @TeenVoguehttps://t.co/A4b4rozZYb — Lex McMenamin (they/them) (@leximcmenamin) April 21, 2024

The 21 year old was among 100 others police took into custody during the anti-Israel protest on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Video footage shows an officer helping the handcuffed college student onto a bus as others chant nearby:

“After her release, Hirsi faced being evicted from her dorm and inflamed social media backlash — much of which, she says, is based on ‘misunderstanding’ and ‘misrepresentation,'” the Vogue article continued.

When speaking about not being allowed to return to her dorm, Hirsi told the magazine she and another young woman were informed they were suspended early:

When I got to 1 Police Plaza, my roommates had brought me a bag of clothes because they knew that I was likely evicted. We were reading our email and it said we had 15 minutes to go get our shit if we wanted it, and we’d have to go with a public safety escort. I was like, I’m not going to do that. But I was a little bit frantic, like, where am I going to sleep? Where am I gonna go? And also all of my shit is thrown in a random lot. It’s pretty horrible.

Hirsi explained she does not have many items of clothing, adding she is also not allowed to go into the dining hall even though she relies on her dining plan for food.

“I think it’s really on a school-by-school basis, and Barnard has decided to take a very egregious stand against us,” she stated.

According to Breitbart News, Hirsi is an organizer with Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine “which pushes the university to ‘divest from apartheid and genocide,'” the outlet said Thursday.

The outlet said on Sunday that anti-Israel protesters reportedly set up tents all over the lawn at Columbia University after police had removed others.

“Since Hamas, a U.S.-designated Islamic terror group attacked Israel by land, sea, and air on October 7, leaving more than 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 200 people taken as hostages, anti-Israel protests have increased throughout the United States and globally,” the article noted.

Meanwhile, Hirsi told Vogue she must wait until her hearing to plan what she will do next. Until then, the young woman said she is “houseless.”