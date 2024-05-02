7 Members of Northwestern Antisemitism Committee Resign in Protest After Capitulation to Mob

Seven members of Northwestern University’s committee to fight antisemitism resigned in the wake of the capitulation of the university administration to many of the demands of anti-Israel, antisemitic activists earlier this week.

As Breitbart News reported, Northwestern agreed to provide $2 million for Palestinian students and faculty; to provide a special house for Muslim students; and to allow activists to meet with the university’s investment advisors. In return, the activists dismantled their tents and returned to daily protests on university property. There were no other consequences for the activists who scared Jewish students, vandalized property, and disrupted campus life.

Local Jewish leaders blasted the deal, and several leading Jewish organizations called on Northwestern president Michael Schill to resign. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) sued the university on behalf of the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), saying the deal violated civil rights laws by discriminating in favor of Muslim and Palestinian students and faculty, and discriminating against other students on the basis of national origin.

Michael Simon, the director of the Northwestern University Hillel, a Jewish student group, resigned from the university’s antisemitism committee, which had been formed in the fall in the wake of protests after October 7.

NEW: Northwestern Hillel ED Michael Simon steps down from the school’s antisemitism committee, along w/ its co-chair. Simon hoped the committee would make a “good-faith effort” toward fighting hate & harassment. “It has become apparent that the Committee is not able to do so.” pic.twitter.com/QxraswrXhk — Gabby Deutch (@GSDeutch) May 1, 2024

Others also resigned, citing the administration’s failure to consult with members of the committee on the deal with protesters. The Daily Northwestern reported Wednesday:

Seven members of the President’s Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate stepped down from the committee Wednesday, effective immediately. A letter addressed to University President Michael Schill cited Schill’s decision not to consult the committee on the agreement reached Monday between administrators and the organizers of the pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow. … University spokesperson Jon Yates told The Daily the University was “disappointed” with the resignations, noting that “The University has no tolerance for antisemitic or anti-Muslim behavior” and that its “commitment to protecting Jewish students, faculty and staff is unwavering.”

Critics say that citing anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim prejudice in the same breath, as Northwestern did in the quote above, is a frequent tactic designed to minimize antisemitism, which is a greater problem. It also implies that Jewish students are also antagonizing Muslim students.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog issued a message Thursday to Jewish communities around the world concerned about antisemitism on campus:

To our sisters and brothers, to our friends on campuses and in Jewish communities across the United States and all over the world, to those who stand by and defend the Jewish people and the state of Israel, to all people of good will: from Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, I say to you: The people of Israel are with you. We hear you. We see the shameless hostility and threats. We feel the insult, the breach of faith and breach of friendship. We share the apprehension and concern. We see prominent academic institutions, halls of history, culture, and education contaminated by hatred and antisemitism fueled by arrogance and ignorance, and driven by moral failings and disinformation. We watch in horror as the atrocities of October 7th against Israel are celebrated and justified. We hear you. We recognize your heroic efforts. We are with you, and we are here for you. In the face of violence, harassment and intimidation, as masked cowards smash windows and barricade doors, as they assault the truth and manipulate history, together we stand strong. Together we will continue building a flourishing, life-affirming nation. As they chant for intifada and genocide, we will work – together– to free our hostages held by Hamas, and fight for civil liberties and our right to believe and belong, for the right to live proudly, peacefully and securely, as Jews, as Israelis – anywhere. Next week the Jewish people will mark Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day. We will speak of the dark times of the past, and we will remember the miracle of our rebirth: in our ancient homeland, the Jewish, democratic State of Israel, and throughout the Jewish world. Together, we shall overcome. In the face of this terrifying resurgence of antisemitism: Do not fear. Stand proud. Stand strong for your freedom. Israel stands with you. Israel cares for you. We care for you. We are here for you. We will know better times ahead. And together we will say: Am Yisrael Chai [the Nation of Israel Lives].

Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu also met with advisers to discuss the problem of worldwide antisemitism, as displayed on U.S. university campuses, according to an Israeli spokesperson Thursday.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.