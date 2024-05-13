Pro-Palestinian Columbia Graduates Tear Diplomas, Show Support for Hamas at Ceremony

Despite Columbia University’s main graduation event being canceled due to mass unrest amongst students, pro-Palestinian graduates still managed to protest at their smaller departments’ ceremonies.

Graduates of the New York City institution donned zip-tie handcuffs and protest signs as they walked across the stage at the school’s Friday social work graduation, with one even tearing her diploma to shreds in front of the audience.

Footage that the New York Post obtained shows several graduates storming down the platform in keffiyehs — Middle Eastern scarves used to symbolize Palestinian nationalism — to accept their degrees.

One graduate, Maliha Fairooz, appeared to have the name of senior Hamas member Mazen Jamal Al-Natsheh written on her cap as she took her diploma with her cuffed hands.

The defiant acts come after hundreds of protesters were arrested at chaotic campus protests, which featured an illegal tent encampment and a takeover of the Ivy League school’s Hamilton Hall.

The decision to opt for smaller ceremonies instead of the typically large graduation event was made due to “security concerns,” the school said.

“Holding a large commencement ceremony on our campus presented security concerns that unfortunately proved insurmountable,” Columbia spokesman Ben Chang announced. “Like our students, we are deeply disappointed with this outcome.”