Pro-Palestinian Activists Trash Building, Trap Staff at Cal State LA

Pro-Palestinian students reportedly occupied an administration building for several hours on Wednesday evening, trapping staff inside and trashing the premises before leaving after midnight. There were apparently no arrests.

Local ABC affiliate KABC-7 reported:

Pro-Palestinian protesters have barricaded a building at Cal State Los Angeles, where the president of the campus is apparently stuck sheltering in place in her office, Eyewitness News has learned. Protesters had already set up encampments on another section of campus more than a month ago. But on Wednesday a group broke off and started piling up furniture, overturned golf carts and tables to create barriers in front of the Student Services Building and surrounding plaza. … There did not appear to be many campus police, or any officers from outside agencies, in the area. LAPD told Eyewitness News they have not been asked to get involved.

Video on social media showed the activists vandalizing the building and removing equipment from the premises:

I’m reporting live at the Cal State LA campus where pro Palestine encampment students have barricaded themselves inside the student services building. pic.twitter.com/vMswR8wZO2 — Victoria Ivie (@vwritesap) June 13, 2024

Unbelievable scene right now @CalStateLA. Vandals now looting the student services building where a parade of large furniture, office electronics, and equipment are walking out of the building. pic.twitter.com/IcEEWwSZCo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) June 13, 2024

The university president who was stranded in her office, Berenecea Johnson Eanes, is the first woman, and first black woman, to serve in that role.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.