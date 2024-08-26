Some schools around Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are changing their start dates amid a heat wave leaving classrooms empty as students prepare to return from vacation.

Fox 6 reported Sunday St. Roman Parish School decided to postpone its first day until Wednesday along with several other schools, according the outlet. Click here to view the list of schools.

Southeast Wisconsin is under a heat advisory and excessive heat warning, WISN reported, noting that temperatures were supposed to reach the lower 100s:

All of Southeast Wisconsin is under an excessive heat watch for Tuesday. It looks like the worst of the heat could possibly be on Tuesday depending if we see sunshine or if some thunderstorms move through. Temperatures should be in the 90s both Monday and Tuesday. Cooler weather moves in on Wednesday.

In August 2023, Milwaukee Public Schools canceled classes for a time due to excessive heat and humidity, according to WISN. The outlet noted that the area hit a record high of 99 degrees:

According to a 2023 survey, parents wanted improvements made in air conditioning, heating, and ventilation units, CBS 58 reported. The outlet said almost 50 percent of those schools did not have them in their buildings.

“Parents are also asking for the entire district to start school at the same time, preferably in the September,” the article read.

Sean Kane, the Senior Director of the Department of Facility and Maintenance Services for Milwaukee Public Schools, told the outlet officials had discussed installing air-conditioning, but the cost was an issue.

“We have to see if, from a funding standpoint, to take a look at and see what makes sense in certain sites because again you can do certain systems, but you have to make sure it’s economical,” he explained.

In July, almost 50 percent of the United States’ population was under a heat alert, Fox Weather reported.