Indiana State University Cancels Rich Lowry over Fake News ‘N-word’ Story; Badger Institute, Too

Indiana State University has disinvited National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry from a campus event because of false reports that he said the “n-word” during The Megyn Kelly Show podcast. The university cited “security” issues.

Local WTHI-10 in Terre Haute, Indiana, reported (emphasis removed):

Rich Lowry is the editor-in-chief of the conservative publication the National Review. He was scheduled to speak at ISU on September 30. Earlier this week, Indiana State University canceled his appearance, saying, “…in light of recent developments and following the advice of our public safety officials regarding campus and community safety concerns…” This is after a video was shared online of Lowry during an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show in which some people thought Lowry was in the process of saying a racial slur when talking about Haitian migrants. Others thought he simply misspoke.

As Breitbart News reported, Lowry simply stumbled over his words before correcting his own pronunciation. National Public Radio, which is taxpayer-funded, ran with the smear against Lowry anyway, giving it undue credibility.

Lowry wrote an article in National Review titled “Next Time Cancel Me for Something I Actually Said.”

“It pains me to say I’ve also been canceled by the Badger Institute, the right-of-center think tank in Wisconsin,” Lowry revealed in the article.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.