Jewish Families Sue San Francisco Bay Area School District over Antisemitism

Several Jewish families in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, are suing the local school district in federal court over alleged antisemitism in the district’s schools that, they say, the administration has failed to address.

The Jewish News of Northern California reported:

Six Jewish families have filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that a San Mateo County school district did little to address the “pervasive antisemitism” their children have faced in school. The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco on behalf of the Jewish families enrolled in the Sequoia Union High School District. The complaint alleges that school leadership at Woodside High School and Menlo-Atherton High School didn’t adequately address repeated complaints about antisemitism for months. Among the incidents alleged in the complaint are antisemitic slurs and taunts toward Jewish students, swastika graffiti and unauthorized anti-Israel “propaganda” presented by teachers.

The lawsuit is the latest in the Bay Area, and in California, filed by members of the Jewish community against public schools or universities that have allowed an explosion of antisemitism in the wake of the October 7, 2023 terror attack against Israel by Iran-backed Palestinian Hamas terrorists.

President-elect Trump has threatened to block or reverse the accreditation of universities that fail to take action against antisemitism.

