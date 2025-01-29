President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting federal funding from going to K-12 schools that teach gender ideology and Critical Race Theory (CRT).

The order will give the Department of Education 90 days to create a plan about how to weed out CRT and radical gender ideology instruction in K-12 schools, according to a White House memo first obtained by the Daily Caller. Trump notably promised on the campaign trail to sign an order defunding schools that teach “Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content.”

The White House memo also reportedly states that the order will direct the Attorney General to work with state attorneys general and district attorneys “to file actions against teachers and school officials who sexually exploit minors or practice medicine without a license through ‘social transition’ practices.”

As Breitbart News’s senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak has explained, Critical Race Theory (CRT) claims that all of our institutions — our government, our economy, our culture — are based on racial hierarchy, with white individuals on top and black individuals at the bottom. Even things that look race-neutral are, on closer inspection, racist, according to the doctrine. CRT was the invention of a group of radical left-wing intellectuals known as the Frankfurt School, who developed it to achieve through cultural change what Marxism could not achieve politically.

Gender ideology is the false belief that one can become a different sex than they were born as.

The order will additionally aim to bolster “excellence and patriotism” in schools, and reinstate the 1776 Commission, which Trump created in 2020 during his previous administration to fight the growth of far-left revisionist history such as the 1619 Project. Former President Joe Biden ended the 1776 Commission early in his presidency.

American parents and grassroots organizations like Moms for Liberty and Parents Defending Education began fighting back against gender ideology and CRT during the coronavirus pandemic, when they were exposed during government and union-led school shutdowns to the radical left-wing ideologies infiltrating their children’s education.

Nicole Neily, founder and president of Parents Defending Education (PDE), celebrated news of the executive order as a “vindication” of parents’ concerns.

“As PDE has documented over the past four years via public records and tips, districts across the country actively maintain both programs and curriculum that teach students to view society through the lens of immutable characteristics like race and sex,” Neily said in a statement.

She continued:

For years, parents were gaslit that ‘critical race theory isn’t being taught in schools’ and mocked for voicing doubts about the efficacy of such programs; today’s executive order is a vindication of their concerns, and a tremendous first step in rooting out this poison from the American education system.

“It doesn’t matter whether it goes by the moniker of critical race theory or magical unicorn theory – as today’s NAEP scores show, students have suffered because schools prioritized ideology over academics,” Neily said.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.