A Spanish teacher in California has been arrested over allegations of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, according to reports.

Riverbank Police Services announced the arrest of 33-year-old Dulce Flores, a teacher at Riverbank High School, last week.

“The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Riverbank High School teacher following an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student,” Riverbank Police Services began, noting that Flores has been a teacher at the school since 2016.

She was arrested on Tuesday, February 25, at her home and brought to the Stanislaus County Jail, with her bail set to $20,000. She now “faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, stemming from a relationship with a 17-year-old male student in 2023,” according to Riverbank Police Services.

Riverbank Police Services urged anyone else with knowledge of the inappropriate conduct to contact authorities.

“Thank you to the Riverbank Unified School District for their prompt reporting to our office. Their cooperation assisted investigators in determining the circumstances of the sensitive case,” they added.

Superintendent Constantino Aguilar said that it is “‘truly unfortunate for our district to face a situation like this,'” according to the Modesto Bee, “adding that they are working with law enforcement and looking to determine what options it may have available to independently address this matter.”

The outlet noted that this is not the first time the school has faced this type of incident. In December 2023, authorities were alerted to a report of what the Modesto Bee described as “an alleged sexual relationship Logan Nabors” — a 23-year-old former Riverbank High girls’ basketball coach — “had with a 16-year-old student from 2017 to 2018.”