Watch Live: Hearing on Antisemitism on American Campuses

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee holds a hearing on antisemitism on American university campuses on Thursday, March 27.

A sharp increase in antisemitism has been seen across the country’s centers of higher education since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

President Donald Trump has threatened to revoke federal funding from universities that do not prevent antisemitic harassment of students, pulling over $400 million in grants from Columbia University in March.