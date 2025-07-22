The White House has plans to introduce a second rescissions package that would include cuts to education funding, the Daily Signal first reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

What the new package would cut from previously approved education spending is “unclear,” according to the report. The rescissions package will also slash spending in other areas besides education.

Reforming America’s education system was one of President Donald Trump’s major campaign promises, and he has ordered Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to do everything she can to legally wind down the Department of Education (DOE). While officially disbanding the department takes an act of Congress, the agency has been cutting wasteful spending and has laid off nearly half of its workforce.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair told reporters on Friday another rescissions package should be expected “soon.”

“We’ve got a number of items we’re looking at also, obviously talking to the senators too,” he said. “They’re going through the appropriations process. We don’t know what’s important to them, but you know, you’ll obviously see that very soon.”

As Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported, rescissions packages give Congress the ability to perform surgical cuts with only 51 votes in the Senate, eliminating much of the waste stuffed into spending bills, which require 60 votes in the upper chamber.

Congress passed Trump’s first rescissions package on July 18, which slashed more than $9 billion in funding to USAID, NPR, and PBS. The passage of that package is the first time in decades Congress has approved a president’s request to cut previously approved funding.