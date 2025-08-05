Ohio High School Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Student Multiple Times in Classroom

A 42-year-old high school teacher in greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district was arrested on Monday after he was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student multiple times in his classroom, at his home, and in the parking lot of the girl’s workplace.

Justin Dennis, a teacher at Lakota East High School in Butler County, Ohio — about 25 miles north of downtown Cincinnati — was charged with sexual battery, which is a third-degree felony, according to court documents obtained by Fox 19 Now.

If convicted, the West Chester Township resident is facing one to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, and a requirement to register on the Ohio sex offender list.

Just hours before his Monday arrest, police said in a criminal complaint that the alleged victim provided a statement to investigators saying she had a “sexual relationship” with Dennis from December 2021 through September 2022.

“The victim explained the sexual relationship began in December of her senior year while she was 17 years old,” the complaint, filed with Butler County Sheriff’s Office, continues.

“She advised they had both consensual sexual intercourse — multiple times in Mr. Dennis’ classroom, as well as his residence, in the parking lot of her work — his old residence (in Liberty Township) as well as multiple other locations,” the criminal complaint adds.

The document goes on to reveal, “The victim also showed a text thread between her and Mr. Dennis where they are talking about the past sexual relationship.”

At 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Dennis was reportedly booked into the Butler County Jail, where he is being held without bond until his arraignment.

Prosecutor Ernest Lee explained that the warrant issued for the teacher’s arrest happened quickly due to the possibility of additional charges against Dennis that could increase the penalties he is facing, Cincinnati.com reported.

“We do believe he may be a flight risk,” Lee said.

Officials with the Lakota Local School District placed Dennis on paid leave after learning of his arrest late Monday afternoon, according to an email sent by the superintendent to parents and obtained by Fox 19 Now.

“The safety of our students is always our first priority,” the district told the outlet. “We learned that a Lakota East employee was arrested. This employee was immediately placed on paid administrative leave after district leaders learned that a complaint was made against the individual.”

“We are cooperating fully with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office,” the school district continued. “As this is a personnel matter and the complaints have been under investigation by both law enforcement and now the District, we are not able to provide further information at this time.”

“This individual and their alleged actions do not align in any way with the values or character of Lakota Local Schools,” the district asserted. “Again, the safety of our students is always our first priority and we will investigate any accusation or threat.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with more information “about potential additional victims” to contact detectives at 513-759-7347 while they continue investigating the matter.

