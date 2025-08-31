Here Is the PragerU Teacher Test that Had Leftists’ Freaking Out

PragerU took out a full-page ad in the Sunday New York Times to showcase its new teacher test with the headline “Can You Pass This Test?”

Educators relocating to Oklahoma who wish to get a teaching job in the state must pass an assessment designed by conservative organization PragerU in order to earn a certificate that allows them to teach in Oklahoma schools. This is meant to ensure the state is successfully weeding out left-wing agendas in education.

As Breitbart News reported, leftists freaked out over the notion that a conservative organization could have even the slightest influence over what happens in a school, despite the PragerU test not actually being political in nature, but rather, posing queries rooted in common sense and basic facts.

On Sunday, PragerU published a full-page ad titled “Can You Pass This Test?” in the New York Times, showcasing the assessment questions — one of which reads, “Which chromosome pair determines biological sex in humans?”

The test question, which is multiple choice, then provides “AA/BB,” “XX/XY,” “RH/AB,” and “XE/XQ” as possible answers. Another query asks, “How many total U.S. senators are there?” and lists “435,” “535,” “100,” and “50” in the multiple-choice section.

All questions on the PragerU assessment are multiple choice. After selecting an answer, the assessment immediately informs the test-taker whether or not they have answered correctly.

If the wrong answer is selected, a message will pop up, reading, “Sorry, that is not right,” giving the teacher a chance to “try again.”

The public can also take the test themselves on PragerU’s website.

“Every board of education and superintendent of public instruction sets expectations for teachers. That is literally their job — to reflect the standards their community and electorate demand,” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit told Breitbart News.

Streit went on to say that Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters “is doing exactly that with this teacher test,” adding, “Anyone objecting to it is either being hypocritical or hasn’t actually seen the test, which is nothing more than a basic measure of competence and common sense.”

Walters, meanwhile, told Breitbart News, “As Superintendent, it is my responsibility to protect Oklahoma’s children from the radical leftist ideology that’s overtaken places like California and New York.”

“Any teacher coming from states like California will be required to pass the new Prager U assessment before they can be certified here in Oklahoma,” Walters said. “We will not allow Gavin Newsom’s Woke Marxist agenda to infiltrate our schools and turn Oklahoma into the same dumpster fire California has become.”

On its website, PragerU explains that its Teacher Qualification Test “is a critical tool to help restore integrity, responsibility, and truth to the teaching profession.”

“At a time when schools are being used to push radical agendas — from gender ideology to anti-American narratives — this test helps direct and support educators who are committed to teaching students the foundational values that have made America great,” PragerU continues.

The test covers core areas “such as basic civics, reading comprehension, and recent Supreme Court decisions that uphold parental rights, constitutional freedoms, and the proper role of education in a free society,” the organization says, adding that every teacher should understand these topics “if they are to serve students with honesty and respect for our nation’s principles.”

“This initiative is a direct response to the increasing politicization of our schools through harmful training programs like PRISM and the promotion of gender-affirming care that undermines parental authority and confuses young children,” PragerU asserts.

As Breitbart News reported, PragerU’s educational material has already been approved for use as curriculum offered to public school teachers in nine other states in addition to Oklahoma.

This has caused leftists to collectively have a meltdown every time another state announces it will begin providing the organization’s resources that celebrate the rich history and values of the United States in schools.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.