Harvard Hires Drag Queen ‘LaWhore Vagistan’ as Visiting Professor

Harvard University has reportedly hired a drag queen named LaWhore Vagistan as a visiting professor, who will teach a course in the coming spring semester.

Kareem Khubchandani, perhaps better known by his stage name, LaWhore Vagistan, will teach a course on the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, beginning in early 2026, according to a July message sent from Harvard to the college community, obtained by the New York Post.

The university further revealed that Khubchandani, a visiting professor from Tufts University — where he taught theater, dance, and performance studies — will teach in the Studies of Gender and Sexuality program thanks to the Harvard Gender and Sexuality Caucus.

Moreover, the drag queen is reportedly expected to teach his course under the “LaWhore” persona.

“My name is LaWhore Vagistan, my preferred pronouns are ‘she’ or ‘aunty.’ I chose ‘LaWhore’ because my family traces its origins to Pakistan: Lahore is an important city in Pakistan, and well, I’m a bit of a whore,” Khubchandani explained in a 2015 interview with his own drag alter ego, published by Johns Hopkins University Press.

“And Vagistan, because I see the subcontinent as one, big, beautiful Vag … istan,” the drag queen added.

Khubchandani is set to teach two courses at Harvard during the next two semesters: “RuPaulitics: Drag, Race, and Desire” in the spring, and “Queer Ethnography” next fall.

The first class will seemingly focus on the reality television show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, on which a group of drag queens compete to impress the host, RuPaul.

Khubchandani has also authored books, titled Decolonizer Drag and Ishstyle: Accenting Gay Indian Nightlife. His latest book, Lessons in Drag: A Queer Manual for Academics, Artists, and Aunties is set to debut later this month.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.