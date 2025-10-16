Students for Justice in Palestine Backs Gaza Executions: ‘Death to Collaborators’

The national body of Students for Justice in Palestine backed Hamas’s grisly public executions of fellow Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, posting “Death to the Occupation, Death to Collaborators” on Instagram.

The call for executions followed the murder of “journalist” Saleh Al-Jafarawi, known to critics as “Mr. FAFO” because he would post complaints about Israeli counterattacks after posting happily about Hamas attacks.

Gaza has erupted into internecine violence since the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to agreed-upon ceasefire lines last Friday. Hamas has been executing members of rival armed groups and armed clans.

Often, the executions are grisly, staged spectacles, held in public and captured on video for wide distribution.

President Donald Trump condemned the executions on Thursday, saying they were not allowed under the ceasefire deal:

Instead of condemning these wanton acts of mass murder by Hamas, the national umbrella organization of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) has embraced Hamas’s campaign of executions, calling for so-called “collaborators” to be killed without trial.

Evidently the murder of Palestinians, beyond any judicial process, is not only acceptable but actually commendable, as long as Palestinians are doing the killing. SJP opposes what it calls Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

SJP operates over 350 chapters on college campuses across North America.

Several universities have suspended or terminated the charters of their resident SJP organizations, usually due to a refusal to obey rules around protests on campus. UCLA suspended its chapter after it threatened a regent.

